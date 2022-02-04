BTS: TaeJin aka Taehyung and Jin’s Tom-n-Jerry camaraderie on Shahid Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha’s Mat Maari is too entertaining

BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin) and V (Kim Taehyung) have a Tom and Jerry kinda equation. And today in BTS X Bollywood, we have a TaeJin compilation featuring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's Mat Maari.