Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are the most loved Kpop idols in the world. Out of the septet, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook have a popular fan base known as biases in the ARMY. There are also duo stans in the ARMYs such as Taekook, VMin, Namjin, etc. ARMYs love to shower their love on the biases and duo stan. Taekook amongst them is the most popular. Fans just love to see visuals of Taehyung and Jungkook together. And ARMYs have answered why. A social media enthusiast had listed out reasons why they loved watching the duo together. "1) They are both good-looking 2) Their visual contrast is very clear 3) [The visual pair] is harmonious," quoted allkpop.com.

The post got a lot of attention and a lot of Taekook stans agreed with her points. Some even added their own points. Some of the ARMYs even made visual posters/pics of reimaging V and JK's pic side by side. The reactions that Taekook's visuals got were as thus: One of the fan commented: "I love it. There's this strange synergy when they are seen together", while another said, "I really hope they release a duet T_T I love hearing their voices together too." Yet another fan compared their looks saying, "Jungkook's face is pretty but he looks handsome, and V's face is handsome but he looks pretty." Some commented on their visuals together, "Their visual chemistry is the best," "Legends, I purple them all", "I like this pair but I also love the visual pair of Jungkook and Jin", "Our Nick and Judy T_T", "They both look like fictional characters...", "Wow, the photo of their pictures overlapped together radiates."

Even online, you'd find a lot of Taehyung and Jungkook's visuals together. Here are some of them:

There u go!! Taekook visuals

V and jungkook https://t.co/gip9b14DEz — Diya (@diyamehra_28) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Taehyung have been ruling Instagram with their posts. Their pictures and videos go viral within minutes.