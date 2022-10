BTS is one of the most popular boybands across the globe. It has a massive fan-following too who are called ARMY. The fandom is very protective and supportive of the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. The fans love the bonding between each member. They have groups/units called vocal line, hyung line, rap line, maknae line and so on. Sometimes, fans ship the bond between two members and one of the most popular on is currently, Taekook. The two youngest members of BTS, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook have a separate fanbase. And right now, Taekook is trending big time. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating: The BLACKPINK rapper's agency initiates legal action against leak of personal photos but keeps mum on alleged affair

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook are known as Taekook together. They are the talk of the town right now because of two pictures that are going viral. It has sent the whole fandom into a tizzy. Taehyung and Jungkook are seen with the kid of their manager's son. Hobum Song took to his social media handle and shared a picture of his son with the Bangtannies together. In the first picture, we see Jimin holding the little one while the boys pose. The second picture is of Jungkook playing with the cutie and the third picture is of Taehyung holding Hobum Song's son.

Check out Hobum Song's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hobum Song (@hobumsong)

Taekook trends on social media

Currently, Taehyung and Jungkook stans are going gaga over their solo pictures with the baby boy of Hobum Song. Taehyung and Jungkook have a massive fanbase together. They ship them together and how! Their bond is widely adored amongst the BTS ARMY. Check out the tweets here:

They're so gentle with kids and that makes them the best with kids ??#taekook pic.twitter.com/MHJCEhCbLE — ♪ ᴷⱽ (@bun97koo) October 3, 2022

TAEKOOK WITH BABY ?

my heart cries ? they're just too perfect a couple ??#taekook pic.twitter.com/QgKWOd3CdS — __tetekoo (@lovely_miracles) October 3, 2022

This is the sweetest thing in the world! You are beautiful ...???#taekook

WE LOVE YOU TAEKOOK pic.twitter.com/XUWZaB25mi — Nekobi (@Nekobi1) October 3, 2022

My heart is melting!!! Oh gosh #taekook ?? and that baby is so freakin ADORABLE!! pic.twitter.com/0KP4Ya5hP7 — Debuʕ·ᴥ·ʔ⁷ (@taetaedebu) October 3, 2022

On the work front, Taehyung and Jungkook are working on their solo stints. While Jungkook has featured in Charlie Puth’s Left and Right. There’s a buzz that he and RM are working on a song with an American artist. On the other hand, Taehyung revealed that he erased all the songs from his album. However, he is currently working on them right now.