BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung took to his social media handle to share some pics from his Mexico trip. The Run BTS hitmaker was in Mexico shooting for a variety show based on cooking. It is said to be Seo Jin's show, a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen. BTS V returned home to South Korea just before the eldest member Kim Seokjin was enlisted in the military. Coming back to Taetae's post, after he dropped the images, they went viral and ARMY spotted the tattoo. All hell broke loose thereafter. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V goes shirtless in Mexico; sells out high-quality bottled water with random pics

Kim Taehyung's tattoo revealed

Kim Taehyung's post about his Mexico trip has been going viral in Hollywood News. The second-to-youngest BTS member was seen posing for the camera at a waterfront. He dived into the blue water and later posed for a picture which revealed his tattoo. For many months now, the BTS ARMY had been wondering about the location of the tattoo and Taehyung would often jested about the same. Also Read - BTS: Kim Soekjin aka Jin enlists in the military – 8 key points of the hot and debatable topic that grabbed headlines

Check out Taehyung's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS' tattoo artist confirms Taehyung's tattoo

Given the fact that Kim Taehyung fooled ARMYs before regarding his tattoo, ARMY wondered whether is it edited again. While some were confident about BTS V's tattoo, it was confirmed by the tattoo artist who made the tattoo a while ago. A couple of hours ago, Polyc SJ shared Taehyung's post and confirmed the location of BTS V's tattoo on his thigh. Check out the story here:

Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V flies back to Korea just ahead of Jin's enlistment; says he came to see off his 'hyung'

On the work front, talking about the variety show, Kim Taehyung is going to work with Lee Seojin. It is said that Choi Wooshik and Park Seojoon are also going to feature on the show. Meanwhile, BTS V was said to be working on his solo album. He deleted his songs twice, Taetae mentioned in his chat on Weverse. However, he was reworking them.

And now the only person who is left is Suga. RM and J-Hope have their tattoos on their leg, Jimin has inked on his finger, JK has linked himself behind the ears and Jin has got a tattoo on his wast side.