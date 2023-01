The BTS ARMY and Kim Taehyung stans would be in shock, kinda right now. Well, it's because a clearer picture of BTS V's friendship tattoo on his thigh has been shared online by the tattoo artist. The Bangtan Boys – RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have inked themselves with the number 7 in a special stylised format in the honour of their association and bond as BTS. The tattoo artist Polyc SJ has been sharing pictures of their tattoos in close-up format and he's shared Kim Taehyung aka V's tattoo pic. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's birthday gets celebrated with TaeUtsav in Kolkata [View Pics]

Polyc SJ shares BTS V's tattoo picture

This is going to blow up in the Hollywood News section. ARMY is going to go crazy for weeks over the friendship tattoo of BTS V just like they went crazy on seeing other members' tattoos. Until now, we have seen Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin's friendship tattoos alongside Taetae's tatt. Min Yoongi aka Suga is yet to reveal his tattoo location and has asked ARMYs to keep guessing!

Polyc SJ took to his social media handle and thanked BTS member V for getting inked at his parlour. And he put up a disclaimer stating that the tattoos he made for BTS are exclusively for them and not for sale. In another post, Polyc SJ also shared that he made the tattoos as a mark of respect and gratitude for the BTS members and reiterated that the tattoos will not be sold separately. Check out Polyc SJ's post revealing Kim Taehyung's friendship tattoo here:

Polyc SJ issues clarification

A lot of BTS ARMY has been questioning on why didn't he upload a picture of the Run BTS and Christmas Tree singer's autograph alongside other BTS members. Polyc SJ revealed that he had been getting a lot of notifications as he had uploaded Jungkook's tattoo then. And he was so overwhelmed by it that he forgot to get it. Check out his clarification post here:

BTS ARMY goes gaga

Well, it's Kim Taehyung's tattoo, ARMY is bound to go gaga. They now have six members' tattoos revealed. A clearer picture of Taehyung's tattoo on his thigh in the middle of the day would have left them shocked and surprised. Check out the tweets here:

Finally a clear version of Taehyung’s tatto ? tattooist polyc just posted it and along with explanation on why Tae’s signature is not there. And from the explanation, it seems Taekook really went together to get tattoos ?

?❤️?? #taekook #TAEHYUNG #jungkook pic.twitter.com/1mq0P8zTaE — TaeBunn Shorts{FAN ACCOUNT} (@ShortsTaebunn) January 3, 2023

?Kim Taehyung seven "7" thigh tattoo, posted by Polyc. According to him Taehyungs signature was not taken since "When I uploaded Jungkook work there were so many instagram notifications, so I got overwhelm and FORGOT to get it..." #김태형 #뷔 #V #TAEHYUNG #テテ #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/WPY1QpucAo — Taehyung Tiktok (@KTH_Tiktok) January 3, 2023

chikokers : t@e is a liar blah blah @/polyc_sj

*post about taehyung's tattoo* siri play fire by BTS ??#taekook #taehyung ♡ pic.twitter.com/O0XoV0pjvh — taehyung thighs ♥︎ (@jkthvflower) January 3, 2023

Finally a closeup of TaeTae's tattoo. And a promise of Yoongi's tattoo once he reveals it. Please Yoongi. Show your tattoo ??#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #YOONGI #agustd pic.twitter.com/IDVq32IdE5 — 엘라 ? (@ella75bad) January 3, 2023

Let's see when Min Yoongi aka Suga reveals his friendship tattoo. Polyc SJ shared that he will share Suga's tattoo once he reveals it. Well, pray for Yoongi to share his tattoo real soon, ARMY!