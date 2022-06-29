BTS: Tejasswi Prakash is Bangtan Boys' fan, shares 'My BTS Story' on Yet To Come; says, 'Their music fuels me...'

Tejasswi Prakash has turned into a BTS ARMY? Is Tejasswi Prakash a fan of BTS songs? Well, the actress's latest short on Youtube says so. Tejasswi Prakash who is busy juggling various projects at a time along with the popular TV show Naagin 6 took to her Twitter handle to share a YouTube short narrating '#MyBTSStory.' Tejasswi Prakash is seen flaunting her amazing style file in the video. Let's check out Tejasswi Prakash's 'My BTS Story' below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's Paris visit, Jungkook's Left and Right, RM's podcast and more – here's how Bangtan Boys are grabbing headlines after announcing solo careers

Tejasswi Prakash' My BTS Story

The video of Tejasswi Prakash sees her getting ready for her shot. The video reveals the reason why her shoots go 'Smooth like Butter...'. Tejasswi Prakash also does the finger heart as the music of Yet To Come is played in the background. "Their music fuels me to put my best foot forward!" it is captioned. Tejasswi Prakash is seen sporting two looks. She is dishing out boss lady vibes in an abstract suit and a classy and sassy red dress. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's family secures permit to construct a memorial in Daegu for the Daechwita singer

BTS Proof

Talking about BTS’ new album Proof, it is an anthology album which consists of 5 new tracks divided into three CDs. Yet To Come is their lead single. They have other new tracks such as Run BTS, For Youth, Quotation Mark and Young Love. Out of the aforementioned tracks, Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth have been released digitally. Quotation Mark and Young Love have been included in the CD of the BTS Proof which also includes the demo versions of popular BTS tracks. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets candid on his future with the band, love for ARMYs and own art gallery - 5 big takeaways from Art Basel podcast

Advertisement

BTS Chapter 2 focuses on solo activities

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - will now be focussing on their solo aka individual artistry alongside group projects. After their Festa dinner, it was said that BTS is going on a hiatus. Jungkook had clarified later in his life that they weren't disbanding or going on a hiatus. HYBE had also released a statement saying that BTS will focus more on solo projects alongside individual work. Meanwhile, it is said that Run BTS will be continued again.