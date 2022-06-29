BTS: Tejasswi Prakash is Bangtan Boys' fan, shares 'My BTS Story' on Yet To Come; says, 'Their music fuels me...'

Say what! Tejasswi Prakash is also a BTS ARMY!? The Naagin 6 actress took to her YouTube to share a short of 'My BTS story'. Tejasswi Prakash shared her story and revealed that the Bangtan Boys' music fuels her amidst the hectic shooting schedule.