BTS: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Baarish Aayi Hai BEATS J-Hope's Arson to become the no 1 music video in India

BTS lead dancer, rapper, composer, song-writer and music producer J-Hope's new music video Arson was out on Friday. The whole Jack In The Box album was out. The album has got rave reviews from music critics with people lauding how J-Hope broke out of a set mold to make music that took people back to the classic days of hip-hop, R&B and funk-grunge. The video Arson is terrific. As we know, India has a huge BTS ARMY. The country is OT7 and fans have putting in all their might to make individual projects of the members successful. Arson became the second most viewed music video on YouTube in India on Friday.

Most viewed mvs in last 24 hours

#2 Arson — 5.35M views 1.76M likes pic.twitter.com/iVaJUMK3T0 — BTS STREAM TEAM ?? (@btsstreamteamin) July 15, 2022

If we take a look at the figures, it is second only to Baarish Aayi Hai the music video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The two are the most popular stars right now from the TV industry. The number is sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. Well, the BTS fans of India have done really well for Hobi nevertheless. Arson is the second in the iTunes chart in India. The number one spot goes to Lokiverse.

Jack In The Box has got a rousing reception from music reviewers across platforms. The listening party held on Thursday night at HYBE headquarters in Seoul was attended by top K-Pop musicians and celebs like Tiger JK, Jessi, Tasha, BIBI, Taeyang, Irene Kim, PDogg, Supreme Boi, Cha Eunwoo, Park Seo-joon, Hyunsik, Peakboy, Heize and others. J-Hope said he is looking for unfiltered and honest feedback for his work from other artists. He said that this is the reason behind doing his solo stage at Lollapalooza, which is like a neutral venue. Well, both Stebin Ben and J-Hope are great artistes!