BTS are global K-pop sensations. Alongside their music, their charm and goofiness is what attracts the attention of the ARMYs and others to them. BTS' eldest member Jin aka Kim Soekjin is one of the goofiest of the lot. He always dishes out the vibes of being the youngest and naughtiest. He had dropped a bop song called Super Tuna. And ARMYs turned it into a challenge wherein they made videos of the hook step of Super Tuna. Be it on TikTok (outside India) or Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and other social media apps, the Super Tuna challenge is a massive hit. And guess what Teletubbies have made an attempt at Jin's Super Tuna challenge took.

The official Twitter handle of Teletubbies shared the most adorable videos of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po taking up the Super Tuna Challenge. They can be seen performing the hook step of the song and boy, oh boy, they look super adorable. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po thought the #SuperTunaChallenge was smooth like butter and had to give it a try themselves #SuperTuna_Jin," they tweeted out tagging BTS on Twitter. Teletubbies also shared the video on their TikTok handle. Check the adorable Super Tuna Challenge of Teletubbies here:

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po thought the #SuperTunaChallenge was smooth like butter and had to give it a try themselves ?#SuperTuna_Jin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/g8sCvdFEAv — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) January 26, 2022

It all started a couple of days ago when a Bangtan Bomb video had been dropped on YouTube. In it, we saw RM and Jin discussing the Teletubbies. They had been shooting for the Butter photoshoot in colourful clothes that had made Jin think that they all look like Teletubbies. They had responded to the same. Check out the tweet here:

Talking about the BOP song, Jin wanted to make it t express his love for fishing. The song's YouTube video has surpassed about 48 million views. BTS member Jin's Super Tuna song had broken the record of PSY's Gangnam Style by staying atop on YouTube's trending video list for 16 long days.

Jin was super embarrassed by ARMYs turning Super Tuna into a challenge. He had asked them to not make it such a big deal by turning it into a challenge. No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed…If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse," Jin had posted on Weverse.