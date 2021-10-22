As you might be aware, Lizzo did a cover of BTS’s hit song Butter. She wore a VMIN shirt and referred to two of her favourite members – Jimin and V. Now, in an interaction, the BTS members revealed that they recently saw the cover and had some wonderful things to say about it. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM fulfills Jungkook's wish, Kylie Jenner shows off baby bump in naked shadow picture and more

J-Hope said, “I saw Lizzo’s cover or “Butter” recently. I didn’t know.” Jungkook added, “It was so cool.” The Bangtan Boys gave her several thumbs-ups and said that it was “good.” RM said that she “nailed it!” Jungkook shared a rhyme, inspired by the leader, saying it was “crazy.” Also Read - BTS' sign language in Permission To Dance video gets overwhelming reactions from deaf children and wins ARMYs yet again

The members also talked about their upcoming concert and Jimin and V‘s song Friends featuring in the newest Marvel Studios‘ film The Eternals. Now, there was some confusion among the members at first as to whether it was true or not if the song would indeed be featured in the blockbuster movie. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars who 'purple' BTS and are a part of the ARMY

RM, who believes that it’s true, said he doesn’t know when the song will be played. J-Hope said that it would be cool if it plays when the credits roll. RM also said again that it’s true, that both Jimin and V’s song and one of Lizzo‘s songs would be included.

Meanwhile, according to reports, BTS would be performing the opening act at their 2021 Jingle Ball tour. The 'Jingle Ball Tour' is a music festival which will be held by iHeartRadio. The K-pop stars are scheduled to perform their songs including Dynamite and Butter at the tour. Apart from BTS, there will be other superstars who will also be seen gracing the set with their performances. They include Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Tiktok star Dixie D'Amelio.

So, are you all excited? Tweet to us for the things BTS has in store? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.