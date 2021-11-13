BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

BTS members enjoy a massive fan following. People love their singing and everything about BTS is special for them. Recently, during the series of BTS’s show In The SOOP, the members have been having some fun and letting their hair down after a very intense and busy few months. However, amongst all, one member was seen enjoying the most. Yes, we are about the eldest member, Jin. Throughout these episodes, we saw that Jin has taken time to let off some steam and just do nothing. It was the last episode of the series, all members made sure to make the most of their last day of relaxation. It was Jin and RM who took some time away from the others to catch up over some food. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming news frustrates ARMY, Will Smith reveals her mom caught him having sex with his girlfriend and more

Jin and RM spoke about the time away had meant to them. Jin said, "It felt like I was on vacation." With this, RM immediately replied saying that Jin’s choice of outfit screamed vacation. Well, everyone knows that Jin is a fashionista. He said that a lot of preparation went into his outfit choice. Jin said that the outfit had been planned for over three months just for the show. RM admitted that it suited Jin to a tee with bright colors and a unique concept. Jin further went on to explain the back story of this new outfit. He said, "I went to the store, and I told the worker I don’t like flashy outfits and asked for something rather plain. And the worker said, ‘Jin, you chose seven items, and you chose six flashy items.’" Jin also said that there was only one plain shirt that he had, and it was what he wore when they were playing foot volleyball. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY is sad as BTS' RM accidentally deletes new song, Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex as teenager and more

RM joked that he wanted to buy the same but that it had more pool party vibes. Well, Jin's outfit was definitely iconic and we totally love it. Also Read - When BTS' J-Hope, the most handsome man among K-Pop idols, left an NYPD officer star-struck amid a sea of crowd