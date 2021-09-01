BTS: This adorable fan art of Jungkook and RM on the former's birthday will make you go awww — view pic

Jungkook of BTS is loved by the ARMY as the Golden Maknae. He also has a solid solo fan base courtesy his angelic vocals and drop-dead gorgeous good looks. Today, Jungkook has turned 25. He joined Big Hit as a trainee when he was 15. It is no secret that Jungkook loves his Hyungs immensely. He has always spoken about how it was RM who inspired him to choose Big Hit. His talents had made quite a few agencies keen to sign him but he decided to be where RM was. He has said that he really looks upto RM as an elder brother, leader and mentor. Fans of #NamKook are also celebrating our baby bunny's birthday with lovely edits and fan art. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jungkook: Times when BTS' golden maknae went out of his way to help others and proved he has a golden heart

We saw this fan art and fell so much in love with it. The cute picture does full justice to the bond between RM and Jungkook. We know that Kim Namjoon also looks out for the youngest one in the band. From correcting his English to making sure he is visible on the red carpet, he has his eye on him. In fact, Jungkook also calls him principal because of the kind of speeches he gives at events. Who can forget his epic speech at UNICEF?

Fans will remember how RM got almost teary-eyed when Jungkook said that he wants him to be his leader for life. The cutie pie of BTS was first wished by Jin on Weverse. Later, SUGA tweeted from BTS' official account that 15-year-old Jungkook was now 25 years old. We can understand how his hyungs must be feeling. RM also posted a picture with a caption #HBDKookie.

We wish Jungkook a very happy birthday and hope he comes to India soon as things get better.