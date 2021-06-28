BTS: This fan-made video of the septet REACTING to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani will drive away your Monday blues

K-Pop has caught on a big way in India, and the BTS' desi army is a huge one. It is a known fact that the band has never made a reaction video on songs from other artistes. They normally react to their numbers, or to fan covers as we have seen in some videos. But given how imaginative and creative people can be on social media, a YouTube channel has made a video where BTS is behaving like they are reacting to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani. As we know, the peppy chartbuster is one of her biggest hits. While it is a fan-made generated video, it is really well good. The expression on the faces of V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin and especially J-Hope will make you laugh your heart out. Also Read - Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout – view pic and video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As you watch, the video you will fall for the creativity. Indian ARMY has loved the expressions as they seem to match with those of any Katrina Kaif fan. J-Hope's ones are the best followed by what Jungkook does in the middle. The septet has said that it is looking forward to coming to India for a tour. So far they have done tours in the US, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Paris and other cities. Also Read - BTS releases first concept photos in preparation of Butter's CD single release

Yesterday, Ed Sheeran made news as he said that he doing a collaboration with them. It seems there is a song with Justin Bieber too in the offing. Butter is on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth week in a row. Yesterday, all the boys invaded Twitter as Big Hit unveiled their concept photos for Butter. A new song Permission To Dance is coming out on July 9, 2021. Fans are damn excited as they have been working all along in the pandemic. BTS, the Korean kings of K-Pop have members like RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope. Also Read - BTS: Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran calls the septet 'super cool'; confirms their second collaboration – deets inside