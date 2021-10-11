BTS: This Grammy-award winner wants to collaborate with Kim Taehyung aka V leaving us impatient for the same

BTS boys are making the perfect impression on the music world. Today, everyone has woken up to their artistry, impact and popularity. But there were some artistes from the Western world who recognized their immense talent much before the others. One of them is Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling. He is an American jazz singer-lyricist with 14 Grammy nominations under his belt. He has won the award twice for Best Vocal Jazz Album (2009) and Secrets Are the Best Stories (2021). A fan asked him if he would like to do a collaboration with BTS V. It is a known fact that Kim Taehyung aka V loves jazz. He has a huge playlist of jazz music which also includes yesteryear legends. His deep baritone is perfect for jazz. Also Read - BTS ARMY plan grand festivities for Baby Mochi aka Park Jimin's birthday on 13 October – deets inside

[INFO] Kurt Elling has once again responded to a fan's request for a collab with Kim Taehyung. Kurt is an American Jazz singer-songwriter and 2 time Grammy winner. In 2013 he was named International Jazz Artist of the Year in the Jazz FM Awards (UK). pic.twitter.com/PUAa7r5NgB — ??? ?????? (@thetaefolder) October 10, 2021

In the interaction, we see a young ARMY telling him that Kim Taehyung really looks upto him and had even mentioned his name in an interview. She hoped that a joint venture would happen some time. Kurt Elling replied, "Thanks, I hope the same!" Kim Taehyung's soulful vocals have captured the imagination of vocal coaches, music producers and fans the world over. V is very fond of classical music. We know that he likes instruments. He can play the saxophone, violin and now he is learning the trumpet. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui her most favourite as she shares a candid BTS picture from Tiku Weds Sheru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Elling (@kurtelling)

At the time of Dynamite, he said that he listened to a lot of jazz artistes. He said, "I’m also listening to old jazz songs by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Frank Sinatra is cool, like chilled wine; Sammy Davis Jr. is crazy talented." This is not the first time Kurt Elling has said that he is opening to doing a song with Kim Taehyung. Well, bring it on! Also Read - BTS ARMY expresses angst on Twitter as SoFi stadium concert tickets get sold out even before going on sale