BTS Throwback: Jin and J-Hope fans threw cash at them during concerts and their reaction was...

BTS is loved all over the globe. It is a known fact that fans splurge a lot on idols. From buying costly advertising space in trains, billboards and papers to making hefty donations, they do not hesitate from pampering them. Even BTS gets expensive gifts. It is said that Jungkook got a bar of gold once from a fan as he is known as the Golden Maknae. But what is kind of surprising is that some fans have also thrown cash at the members. While some fans might find it affectionate, there is no denying that it is kind of disrespectful. Also Read - BTS: V once got lost in Sweden leaving all the band members worried! Here's what he did next

Well, a fan had once thrown cash on the stage where Jin was standing. He is known to be adorable but extremely practical too. The handsome singer just bent down, collected the notes and started counting it. Later, Jin kept back the money on the stage. After some time, it was revealed that it was fake currency with Namjoon's face printed on it. Others say he just counted the money and later threw the wad of notes back at the fan. There is still a mystery on whether it was fake money or real hard cash. Anyways, K-Pop idols do not consider it respectful to take cash gifts from fans. The incident with Jin happened in Oakland in the US. Also Read - Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop star G-Dragon back to being a 'couple'? Reports in Korean media suggest so

Jin is not the only member to get cash gifts on stage. J-Hope who is known as the sunshine of BTS has a massive global fan base. During the concert in Sydney, Australia (Wings Tour), a fan girl threw cash at him. At first, he began dancing more excitedly but later when the notes came flying at him, he went and sprayed water on the fan. It is obvious that he may not have liked it after a point. But just imagine BTS' J-Hope throwing water on you. Also Read - One billion audio streams! BTS' Jimin achieves a staggering record with JUST 5 solo songs leaving fans ecstatic — read tweets

J-Hope is known to be generous. He once gave away his bag to a crying fan leaving her emotional. The group is on an all-time high. BTS' Butter and Permission To Dance have made records on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.