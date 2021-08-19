BTS Throwback: SUGA teasing bestie J-Hope as a 'pervert' for overacting on a TV show will make you roar with laughter - watch video

BTS started their career from humble beginnings. It is a known fact that they went on a number of variety entertainment programmes like other K-Pop idols. The boys did not have a choice then and had to play along with the concept of the makers. We chanced upon an old video where an MC tells the boys to say one line to a girl after they have finished a date. There was no actual girl but a mannequin with microphones was placed in front of them. The boys did the task. While Namjoon and Jin just finished it, the real entertainment was provided by SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Also Read - ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike in Korean 'Girls Planet 999' Trainee; resemblance is striking

SUGA who is known as savage Min Yoongi proved to be the flirty one. He is heard telling the mannequin that he did like to walk her back home as the streets are too dangerous for a beauty like her. Ahem! The next turn was of J-Hope. As we know, BTS' sunshine J-Hope does everything very seriously. He tried his best to get into the mood. SUGA who was closely observing his buddy did not hesitate from calling him a pervert on national TV. Well, isn't that the perfect definition of that savage motormouth buddy.

On the professional front, both of them are rocking it, individually and as part of BTS. While SUGA's Agust D mixtapes crossed a billion streams, Hobi is the most followed Korean artist on Spotify. Their friendship is pure goals. J-Hope calls SUGA the best brother and describes him as the strongest man he knows in his life. Truly, the two have a brilliant friendship. BTS' songs Butter and Permission To Dance is breaking records and how. SUGA has also composed the new ringtone for Samsung Galaxy leaving fans in awe of his huge talent. This friendship is surely one we adore to bits!