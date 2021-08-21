BTS aka Bangtan Soneyodan are very close to each other, having lived so long together, they have become a family. And the way they take care of each other is so endearing that, if you are not an ARMY, you'd be and if you already are an ARMY, you fall in love with the boys evermore. So, here's an instance when BTS' Taehyung's kind gesture for fellow member and hyung, Jin, left the latter emotional. It so happened, that last year in December as Jin celebrated his birthday, he stayed up late just in case if more people called him up or messaged him for wishes. However, Jin didn't receive that many messages. And hence he became upset. He then went to sleep. When Jin woke up, he saw that he got a lot of messages and some of the messages were from V aka Kim Taehyung's friends. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope's Mattel doll versions are as real and sunshine-like as ARMY's Hobi himself – view pics

So, in his VLive chat with ARMY, Jin revealed that before going to sleep he had told his members that he didn't get many messages. When Taehyung heard about it he messaged all of his friends and asked them to wish Jin with recorded video messages. He said that about 7 to 8 of the Butter singer's friends had sent him birthday messages. It also included famous actor Park Seo Joon. His gesture touched Jin's heart. He expressed his thanks to V in the Vlive. "I was so thankful to V for putting it together." Jin also added that Taehyung called again to tell him that he received more video messages for him and told him that he is loved by a lot of people. Jin couldn't explain his feelings and just felt very thankful to the Permission To Dance singer. Check out the video here:

What do you have to say about TaeTae's gesture for Jin? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Hey BTS ARMY: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, J-Hope or Suga – whose solo songs do you love more? Vote now