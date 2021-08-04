BTS: Throwback to Jin's emotional moment on stage that left Jungkook and the rest teary-eyed

BTS' Jin is known as the comedy king of the band. But ARMY knows that he is a sensitive soul. And as they say, the person who makes others laugh hard might have a lot inside. Kim Seokjin/Jin was sought after many talent agencies in South Korea due to his drop-dead good looks. But he ended up choosing Big Hit after rejecting a couple. But he has admitted that he did not know how to sing or dance before he entered BTS. The struggle for him was a lot harder. He said that he struggled a lot harder than the rest. Also Read - Did Jennifer Lopez just hint at a collaboration with BTS with her latest social media post? Fans believe so

The boys, like other idols, stayed away from their homes for a long time. The boys had revealed that Jin was the one who would speak to his mom daily for one hour. Even J-Hope is very attached to his mother. Jin's parents had come for one of his concerts. This was three years after their debut when they had gained some popularity. Jin wanted to see his parents in the crowd and his bandmates also joined him in finding them. Shedding tears, he thanked them for letting him chose this profession and said finally his mom could have some bragging rights.

He wept and spoke about how his mum stayed quiet when she would hear her friends brag about their kids. She had nothing to say about. But he hoped that had kind of changed now. Jin thanked her for the support. Seeing this, even Jungkook began weeping. RM/Kim Namjoon who does not cry easily also looked visibly moved. We know that Jungkook loves his hyungs a lot. Check out the video...

As per many, our WWH has got his looks from his momma who is said to be blessed with extraordinary good looks. So far, there are very few pics of BTS' parents in public domain.