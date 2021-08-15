BTS: Throwback to the time when Jin won hearts for saying he did sacrifice LOVE for his band members - watch video

BTS' Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the eldest hyung in the group. As we know, he has never thrown his weight around, instead he has been like a friend who has made everyone comfortable. From cooking for his bandmates to taking Jungkook to school in his car, he has done a lot. Even RM has recognized how Jin never took his seniority seriously and left the decision-making to him. Once, the boys went on a variety TV show where they were asked a funny question. They were asked on what would they do individually if everyone from the group fell hard for the same girl. This had happened some years back. All of them had interesting answers. Also Read - BTS leader RM reveals he was 'Genuinely Good' at only one sport as a kid and boy, it is a tough one

RM said that he would not let go easily if he is truly in love. Even Jungkook said that he did fight till the last minute for the girl he if he really loved her. Kim Taehyung aka V said that he would observe the developments and see if he had a chance to sneak in somewhere. Suga said it solely depended on the girl. If she fell for him, it would be well and good, or else he did appreciate her decision. He firmly believes in consent. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer spark dating rumours and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimin and Jin were the two who said that they did put friendship above love. Jin outright said that he did give up on her for the sake of others. Jimin said it was possible to love while being in a friendly relationship so he did explore that kind of arrangement. Jin is known as a funny person but this answer made fans fall really hard for his selfless nature though it was a fun hypothetical question. But we wonder what qualities the gal must have for all to fall for her. The septet's song Butter had shattered records on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021. Also Read - BTS: You’ll be shocked to know what V does for hours when he’s home alone