BTS: Throwback to the time when RM created a stir and raised eyebrows with his super-sexy moves in Riyadh

BTS' is loved all over the globe. So far, the septet has performed in Europe, the US, Brazil and even in the UAE. As we know, the boys RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope are good dancers. There are a few songs of the septet which are more sexier than the others. Atleast, the choreography is kind of hotter. One of them is Baepsae. The group performed in Dubai in 2019. Keeping in mind, the culture and sentiments of people in the Middle East, they toned down the hot quotient of the performances. So, there was no flaunting of abs on Idol or the iconic hip thrusts that are part of Baepsae.

J-Hope whose killer hip thrusts have created a meltdown in other parts of the world was careful. He replaced the hip thrusts with high jumps and cute heart shaped emojis for Army. But RM who seemed to be really used to the original choreography of the song did one hip thrust as he rapped for the audience. The Dubai ARMY enjoyed it immensely as none of the other members did a hip thrust. There is a video where a girl can be heard screaming 'C'mon' when he does the hip thrust. Later, people pointed out that it was lucky that he did not get slammed for being somewhat misappropriate.

Well, after doing the same moves for a song in concert after concert, it is normal to forget the memo. But RM did it only once. Maybe he did not wish to disappoint fans who wanted a performance on Baepsae that matched the original vibe of the song. The number in itself is not a sexy one. It is about the rise of the underdog and hits out at nepotism. But then, with BTS anything can become sexy!