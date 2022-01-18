BTS Throwback: When desi Bangtan fans got upset with Sidharth Malhotra-Kriti Kharbanda's track Dil Khol Do; here's why

BTS fans in India are as possessive and protective as ones across the globe. The Korean septet has taken over the music scene with their cutting-edge music production, choreography and lyricism. Fans of BTS are very passionate about their discography. They know every song inside out. In 2020, a music video Dil Khol Do featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was out. The song was made by Benny Dayal. The two young actors looked great in the video. But BTS fans who saw the video were extremely disappointed. If you hear the start of the song, it is a lot like the track So What. Also Read - Video of Kiara Advani running on the beach in a white bikini goes VIRAL; netizens ask 'Sidharth Malhotra kahan hai'

The first line of the song sounds almost similar to So What. It is a number from their album Love Yourself: Tear. Jungkook's part from that song is iconic. In the recent Soowoozoo Jungkook said a couple of lines and sang verses from the number.

If you read the comments under that Sidharth Malhotra - Kriti Kharbanda video, you can see how BTS Indian fans have reacted. Everyone is upset with how the tune looks so similar. They have called out Benny Dayal for the same. Of late, many people have pointed out how Indian singers and composers are getting inspired by K-Pop. Some of the other examples are Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding which is inspired by GOT7's Girls Girls Girls. The video of Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona is a rip-off from a Izone music video. But it seems like he had credited them.

The K-Pop community in India has grown immensely in the past few years. BTS is now on a break. The K-Pop kings will resume work from the end of January. Fans can look forward to a new album and a concert in Seoul. The four concerts in SoFi were sold out. We cannot wait for BTS to make a new announcement soon.