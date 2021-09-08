BTS: Times when Jungkook gave a peak into his personality and left ARMY hunting for tissues to wipe tears

K-pop band BTS is one of the most famous ones across the globe. Their music is loved and appreciated by all. Be it Butter or Permission to Dance, BTS has made their fans dance to their tunes. Well, it is also because BTS makes sure to add in enough emotions to their songs. They put in a lot of thought in their music which stems from what the members of the band are thinking and want to communicate. Talking about emotions, time and again, Jungkook has given a glimpse into his personality revealing how emotional he is in real. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' latest decision disappoints ARMY; Angelina Jolie feared for family when married to Brad Pitt and more

In the past, there have been several occasions when the Golden Maknae has spoken about who he is in real. Once, he had spoken about having difficulties in opening up to people. In an appearance on JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal', he had shared that he felt very lonely when he moved to Seoul. He also stated that he feels like he is wearing a mask in front of people. "Because I came up to Seoul alone during my adolescence and lived alone, when I meet people for the first time, it feels to me like I don't treat them honestly. It feels like there's a wall between us. It's supposed to be that you connect with people's hearts, but all I do is ask myself, 'What should I do to befriend this person?' or 'What should I do to make this person like me?'. I can't help but feel that I wear a mask around people," he had said.

Jungkook once even broke down after giving a performance. While talking to his fans, he ended up in tears at the end of BTS' first concert. Later, he revealed why. He said, " I'm okay when I listen, but I can't control my feelings when I talk." This made ARMY's hearts melt!

Once, band leader RM had shared that the first time he saw Jungkook crying was when he described that he can't see his hyungs (brothers) having a hard time. This is a trait of someone with a precious and pure heart, isn't it?

Jungkook is a good child to his parents and never forgets to thank them for everything. On his 19th birthday, the star had said, "My parents of course. I think I have to tell my parents that I’m thankful over all other people. Mom, dad, I love you.” Awww!" This shows he is grounded and still hung on to his roots. And one can definitely not forget how well, Jungkook treats his fans.