BTS to disband due to RM being bossy; Jungkook, J-Hope, Kim Taehyung feeling left out despite more popularity? [Exclusive Deets Inside]

BTS announced its going on an indefinite hiatus post FESTA 2022, leaving ARMY in doldrums, but assured they're not disbanding. However, we've got worse news now and RM seems to be the main reason behind it all.