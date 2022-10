BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – put forth a great performance in front of the BTS ARMYs across the globe for the Busan Concert that was conducted in order to let Busan win the bid at the World Expo 2030. And now, all of the Bangtan Boys will be focussing on their individual careers a little more. It was during the ending ment at the Busan concert that Jin aka Kim Seokjin revealed that he will be releasing his solo track soon. BTS ARMY was looking forward to more content from the members. And days after Busan Concert, Big Hit Music announced Jin's military enlistment. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V shares a clip of their Run BTS rehearsals and it's proof of their immense hardwork for Busan Concert [Watch]

BTS to enlist in the military soon

Big Hit Music took to Weverse and dropped an official statement over the Bangtan Boys' military enlistment. It's heartbreaking but we bet it's a very proud moment for the BTS ARMY right now. Big Hit Music revealed that after a successful concert in Busan, after achieving mammoth success in the last 10 years as a group, BTS decided to also focus on their solo careers. And the boys have been doing so since June 13, this year. It created a storm in Hollywood News.

Jin following the release of his solo release by the end of October will begin the process to enlist in mandatory military service. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the first member to enlist in the military and the other Bangtan Boys will follow the eldest hyung depending on their individual schedules. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," a part of the statement read. HYBE shared that Yet To Come is not just a track from BTS' anthology album Proof and that the boys would surely come together after fulfilling their military enlistment.

Read Big Hit Music's official statement on BTS' military enlistment here:

Jin talks about his solo debut

During the ending ment at the Busan concert, Jin revealed he will be dropping his solo next after J-Hope. He also revealed collaborating with one of the artists that he admires the most. BTS ARMY are looking forward to the same.