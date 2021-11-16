BTS sure looks to possess a big heart and we're talking about all seven band members – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM – collectively. How else would you explain every BTS member agreeing to grace The Late Late Show with James Corden after the host passed a controversial comment albeit without malice last year, when he controversial comment post the K-pop band's appearance at the United Nations, which he called “unusual” and addressed BTS' diverse and multicultural fanbase as “15-year-old girls”. After severe backlash from ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as), James Corden deleted his controversial video from all the social media platforms it was posted on. Also Read - BTS wins 4 awards at the EMAs 2021; but ARMY, do you remember the first ever time they picked a trophy? Watch Video

So, when will BTS be gracing The Late Late Show with James Corden? The group will appear on James Corden's immensely popular talk show this month on 24th November (2.07 pm IST and 5:37 pm KST). The announcement comes quickly on the heels of the CBS, the channel that airs the show in the USA, spreading the good news on 16th November that the Korean band would be appearing on the show for the third time after performing in the studio in January of last year, with their song, Black Swan, being the highlight of their performance, and the again, later that same year in November albeit via video conference given the strict COVID-19 safety protocols worldwide.

This time, BTS is expected to perform their latest hit track, Permission to Dance, in the studio after a standard interview with James Corden. So, do you think the latter's erstwhile controversial remarks will be touched upon? The chances seem highly likely, but knowing the affable host, we're sure he'll smoothen the creases out pretty soon and take any expected, friendly backlash on the chin.