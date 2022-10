In an interesting turn of events, reports suggest that the biggest boyband BTS is going to submit not one or two but four songs at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Yes, you read that right ARMY! The Bangtan Boys have been previously nominated at the Grammy in 2020 and 2021 as well. They could lift the Grammy trophy the last two times. However, as said, the third time's a charm. We never know, BTS may actually win Grammy this time. Well, there are four songs that they're reportedly planning to submit which increases their chance right?

BTS to submit 4 songs at Grammy 2023

As per multiple media reports, including K-media publication Yonhap News Agency, BTS will be submitting their four songs including collaborations with other artists for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The songs include Yet To Come. As per a US official from the pop music industry, reports Allkpop, BTS is also likely to submit My Universe for which they collaborated with Coldplay. That's not it, Jungkook and Charlie Puth song Left and Right and BTS vocal line's collab with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Decisions are also running for different categories, it seems. This is going to stir things in Hollywood News.

Meanwhile, BTS has a special folio coming up, watch the video here:



BTS military enlistment

Well, the Grammys will be held next year. In the meantime, as stated by HYBE, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – will eventually enlist in the military service. Despite their enlistment, BTS submitting songs for Grammy is the coolest. And if they lift the trophy this time, it would be memorable and also an honour.

BTS and Grammy

Before now, BTS has been nominated in the best pop/duo category twice. However, they lost out to their competitors both times. They had been nominated for popular hit singles, Dynamite and Butter. Let’s see if Yet To Come or any of their collabs sweeps trophy/ies at the Grammys this time. It is to be noted that neither HYBE nor Grammy have announced the nominations, these are speculations mentioned in the media reports.