On 17th October, Big Hit Music announced that the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are planning on enlisting in the military soon starting with the eldest Bangtan Boys, Kim Seokjin. It came as a huge shock but was long due. For about a year there were discussions on BTS’ military enlistment, whether they should be exempted or not with a lot of people batting for the exemption. However, the boys have set yet another example by following their laws. There have been various reactions to the BTS military enlistment announcement. However, the Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s take on it will agree with a lot of BTS ARMY.

Trevor Noah talks about BTS’ decision to enlist in military

Well, it is true that the whole Hollywood News section is talking about the military enlistment of Bangtan Boys. So, the Daily Show host, Trevor Noah had to talk about it as well. And he had the funniest take on the same. Trevor said that everyone loves BTS and hence no ARMY would want to shoot at them. Furthermore, he added that any ARMY would gladly take bullets from the BTS. “Enemy soldiers would be like ‘Ah, I just got stabbed by Jin, this is the last and the best day of my life” to the roar of applause.

Check out video of Trevor Noah’s take on BTS’ military enlistment here:

BTS’ military enlistment

On Monday (yep, blame it on Monday) Big Hit Music dropped a statement revealing BTS’ decision to enlist in the mandatory service in the South Korean military. It has been reported that the eldest BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin had requested the same to be delayed till December 2022, but he seems to have withdrawn his request for delay. Jin is going to be the first member to begin his military enlistment producer which is by the end of the month.

BTS Jin’s gift to the ARMY

Before leaving for military service, Jin has planned a special gift for the ARMY which is his single called The Astronaut. For the same, Jin has collaborated with Chris Martin. The logo teaser, the promotional schedule and the timeline were dropped by HYBE on Weverse last night. The Astronaut is releasing on 28th October.