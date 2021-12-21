Bangtan Boys aka BTS are the global icons right now. However, for ARMYs, they are the adorable goofballs in their universe. As much as ARMYs love BTS' hot side of the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - they also love their cute dorky side. BTS has a lot of content online available for the ARMYs to watch. And ARMYs go the extra mile and edit the boys in some of the most hilarious videos ever. And we have found one such BTS edit with a Bollywood song that is a must-watch. It's all in good fun of course. So, here we are with a BTS X 's Kamariya edit that we found on YouTube. The boys twerked to the beats of the peppy Bollywood track from and 's starrer Stree. Also Read - KAI Coming To India: From leaving Karan Johar surprised to finding a huge fan in Tiger Shroff - here's why EXO's Kim Jong-in aka KAI is considered 'Idol of Idols'

Y'all would know that BTS' J-Hope aka (Jung Hoseok) and Jimin (Park Jimin) are fabulous dancers in the group. Along with them, Golden Maknae aka the lead dancer of BTS took the centre stage. However, the rest of the members were not behind. As we got to see a lot of Kamar Matkaoing from V aka Kim Taehyung, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Suga aka Min Yoongi and Jin aka Kim Seokjin as well. The boys made it extra funny with their expressions. The videos that BTS ARMY edited are from their various performances, Run BTS, Gayo, variety show appearances and more. And it's funny how it fits right to Nora's sizzling item number. They are such cuties in the video. The cherry on the cake is hook-step towards the end of the video edit. We don't know who did it, but kudos! Watch BTS X Nora Fatehi's Kamariya here:

Meanwhile, BTS' RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope are back in the bay (South Korea). While some are in quarantine, some have completed their quarantine period. Suga aka Min Yoongi is yet to be back from his vacay in the US. He has been sharing some amazing landscape pictures on his Instagram handle lately.