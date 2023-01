BTS fan mania is insane and that is across the globe. Talking about BTS fan-craze, as per the latest media reports, two Pakistani girls, minor teens ran away from their house in a small area of the country in the hopes of meeting their idols. It would have created a frenzy as the two girls are just 13 and 14-year-olds. The teens have been found and taken home. The two teens were far away from their home when they were arrested. It is a shocking incident indeed. Also Read - BTS: Taeyang VIBE ft Park Jimin breaks the internet; ARMY is vibing high on Jimin's moves and vocals [View Reactions]

BTS fans, minor teens from Pakistan caught

This is the most shocking news report in Hollywood News of the day. A 13 and a 14-year-old girls left their home in order to meet BTS. They travelled as far as 1200 km from their home. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the two girls left their home on Saturday. They were planning to go to South Korea to meet the Bangtan Boys, a boyband of seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Senior police superintendent Abraiz Ali Abbasi revealed that while searching the houses of the two girls, they found a diary which included their plans to travel to South Korea to meet BTS. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jungkook to attend Grammys 2023 together?

Teen girls to be taken home

A CNN report stated that the two girls were planning to run away with another friend of theirs. As soon as they got the hint, the police began looking for the girls aggressively and learned that they were taken into custody by the Lahore Police. It is said that the two girls travelled by train to Lahore. The girls will be taken back to their homes. Also Read - BTS: Jimin sets the internet on fire with his latest W Korea photoshoot; ARMY in love with his 'model' avatar

The superintendent has requested the parents of young kids to monitor the screen time of their children and keep a tab on what kind of content they watch. A couple of months ago, a report in Ahmedabad Times stated that about 8 to 10 kids were hospitalised for their obsession with the Run BTS hitmakers.