BTS' UN General Assembly speech had an important message for ARMY and it's winning fans all over – view tweets

BTS has delivered a UN General Assembly speech, and it has people going gaga over it. The band addressed a range of vital topics in their speech, but most of all, it included a special message for ARMY (their global fanbase), urging those among who aren't vaccinated (the anti-COVID-19 vaccine) to get it done ASAP while addressing them as 'the welcome generation'. "Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the 'welcome' generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says, 'Welcome,' and keeps pushing ahead. They challenged the thought of their generation being 'the COVID lost generation' saying. 'It was a stretch,'" expressed Suga in his potion of the speech.

"I hope we just don't consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn't talk like the ending has already been written," urged Jungkook, while J-Hope described "the vaccine as a ticket to meeting fans." Finally, CV concluded the speech promising, "We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away."

No sooner than their speech appeared online than ARMY reciprocated the love via wholesome tweets. Check out some of them below:

After today, our boys proved again that winning on Western awards is not even relevant anymore. No rigged award-giving body can equate @BTS_twt’s worth after seeing how the leaders of the world elbow-bumped and looked at them w/ warmth and joy in their eyes.#UNGA #BTSatUNGA pic.twitter.com/8vNDGmDjnq — Gian⁷?? (@giantherockstar) September 20, 2021

So proud of them in New York at the #UNGA They delivered a great hopeful message to us. Hobi confirmed all 7 of them are vaccinated and so am I! #BTSatUNGA #ARMYvaccinatedtoo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/VdnQpxJDLP — PupGi⁷ ⟭⟬ ? ? ∞ (@pup_gi) September 20, 2021

Seokjin went from practicing their hotdog orders to practicing his speech at the #UNGA pic.twitter.com/QR5T5Vf9u6 — reese⁷ (@abyssyoonjin) September 21, 2021

BTS also put on a special performance at the UN after their speech. Watch it here...

"We thought the world has stopped, but it continues to move forward. Every choice we make is the beginning of change." -- @BTS_twt came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Watch their special musical performance and get inspired. pic.twitter.com/ZQG4pDA61V — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

If you need any more proof that BTS is a global phenomenon capable of influencing billions, then it's right here.