BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is getting pro with Instagram these days. The baritone vocalist of BTS, the biggest boyband currently, and the most loved one too, sent ARMYs (fandom name) into a tizzy. BTS V dropped a couple of shirtless pictures on his Instagram handle and unleashed a thirst trap for the ARMYs. BTS members are quite pro at opening thirst traps with their posts on Instagram. Of late, V aka Kim Taehyung had been in the news for his dating rumours with Blackpink rapper Jennie. However, unfazed by all the hullabaloo, BTS V teased ARMY with his shirtless photoshoot pics.

Hollywood News: Taehyung sends ARMY into a meltdown

Kim Taehyung had flown to New York a couple of weeks ago for a special photoshoot and interview with Vogue. And as he returned to South Korea, he revealed to the BTS ARMYs that he has clicked a lot of pictures and promised to share them soon. And boy, he's sharing the pictures and not just sharing but sending the ARMY into a meltdown. A couple of hours ago, Kim Taehyung dropped a shirtless picture. He seems to be sunbathing. BTS V dropped a crooked smile/confused emoticon in the captions on his post. Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Taehyung opens a thirst trap

BTS V opened a thirst trap with his post indeed. Even his hyung, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok was bowled over by the picture. Hobi dropped a shocked and some fire emoticons in the comments section of Taehyung's post. And as for the ARMYs, they have been having a collective meltdown on Twitter. Taehyung has a massive fan following and it's not just about social media but across the globe. BTS V's baritone vocals, charming smile, kindness, boxy smile, and stylish personality are always the talk of the ARMY town. However, the shirtless Taehyung makes them go gaga, always. Check out the tweets here:

#BTSV caused a frenzy among netizens by posting a shirtless photo of himself on his IG Netizens commented:

"Crazy crazy."⁰⁰"Please hide Kim Taehyung away!"⁰⁰"I really look forward to his Vogue photoshoot."⁰⁰"His body line is so beautiful."⁰⁰"He must have exercised a lot" pic.twitter.com/O4iWDUozQd — KTH Nepal??VOTE CT FOR APAN (@KTH_Nepal) September 9, 2022

? KIM TAEHYUNG #BTSV ???OMG OMG he is unreal ? ? ?? ? ? #방탄소년단 : Tsar Taehyung : our tsar breaks his own record in instagram 5M ( 1 hour 1O min) pic.twitter.com/ocGO9Y7A7a — Tony Ryan (@TonyRyanh) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, about the dating rumours of Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Jennie, edited pictures or pics resembling their outfits keep on surfacing. However, our Gucci Boy seems unfazed by all the Twitter talk.