BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is known for his aesthetic visuals. Taehyung along with the rest of the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, has been exploring Instagram during their break. The Permission To Dance and Christmas Tree singer has surpassed 35.6 million followers on Instagram and it keeps growing. BTS V and Instagram have a unique relationship. Taehyung is known for deleting his stories and some of his posts after uploading them. He had said that he feels he should put something more interesting after sharing something on the stories and hence, he takes them down. Well, all the things that you share, Tae Bear, are interesting for the BTS ARMY. Just like the mirror selca (read selfie) dump that you dropped a couple of hours ago?

Just like with the followers when he initially joined Instagram, Taehyung has now achieved another milestone. This time for his latest post. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared a couple of mirror selfies in his Instagram feed and revealed that he found them while going through / organising his photo album. And TaeTae surpassed about 5 million likes on his post in just 1 hour and 20 minutes. The My Universe singer is said to be the Fastest Asian to achieve this feat. Check out the post below:

Kim Taehyung became the Fastest Asian to surpass 5M likes on Instagram History as his mirror selcas reached the said milestone in just ~ 1 hour and 20 minutes. Congratulations, SNS King V! pic.twitter.com/KBDVoSzx91 — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) February 28, 2022

Talking about the selfies, Taehyung is seen flaunting his fashion sense. From Chanel, Gucci, WOOYOUNGMI Paris, to Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and more, Taehyung dished out handsomeness, fashion inspo and mirror selca training with just 9 pics. BTS ARMY has been crushing hard over Taehyung's selfies since he shared them. In Mid-February, BTS V had been tested COVID positive. After mandatory quarantining and treatment, The Gucci Boy returned to his daily activities, that is, back to being a social butterfly.