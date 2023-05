Last year, rumours of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper and singer Jennie Kim being a 'couple' did the rounds like wild fire. This happened after a handle Gurumiharibo shared pics from an alleged trip to Jeju Island. More and more alleged pictures started doing the rounds on social media. Agencies of the two K-Pop icons did not confirm or deny the rumours but YG Entertainment said this was an invasion of privacy. Big Hit Music said it was conducting a legal investigation in the matter. Shippers of the 'alleged couple' went crazy on social media checking every item of clothing and accessories which might solidify the rumours. Later, they died down. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V gets recognized on Jinny's Kitchen by ARMY fan girl's sister; the Run BTS singer's reaction is hilarious

We know that Blackpink members Jennie Kim and Rose are attending the Cannes Film Festival. It seems BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is also in France for a Celine event in Nice, France. Now, someone has shared a video on social media where it is being alleged that BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim are seen taking a walk near the Eiffel Tower. The two are seen walking by the river side soaking into the beauty of the surroundings. The person alleged to be BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is in a bomber jacket while the lady is in track pants and a top. Korean media like AllKpop has also reported on it.

It’s cleary taehyung yall im shaking ? pic.twitter.com/JBaSb6iz2X — rynn (@thvuby) May 17, 2023

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love ? this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE??? TAENNIEEE MY HEART? pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie???

We'll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls!

Taennie we won???? pic.twitter.com/eTX6uMRWch — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

the managers of both also followed them pic.twitter.com/PDeSrMglK6 — karina (@xuna123450) May 17, 2023

We can see that the man has a small moustache and is in a red jacket. Some fans have noticed that Celine too has a similar jacket. We guess that fans and shippers of both groups have to wait for an official confirmation. Given that last time, the rumors went on for six months, we can expect a lot in store.