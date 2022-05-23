BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie fans left fuming on social media over 'edited' pic? Here's what we know

Since night last, BTS and Blackpink fans are active on Twitter. This has happened after an unverified pic of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Kim Jennie was shared by an account. The person who later deleted the pic shared some clips of two people who kind of resembled Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie from Jeju Island. The pic upset fans of both the idols as it fuels unverified dating rumours. In fact, speculations kind of began on social media before fans started slamming the other group. Some pointed out that the pic was edited from In The Soop 2 where Taehyung had same hairdo and tee. Others said Blackpink's Jennie did not resemble the girl. In fact, the side profile of the two in the pic does not match that of Taehyung or Jennie. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch: Varun Dhawan silences journalist who questions Kiara Advani why she isn't married with this SAVAGE reply
In the middle of all this, Jennie fans slammed BTS and their fans for using Jennie as a diversionary tactic when HYBE was engulfed in the bullying scandal involving Kim Garam. ICYMI, Kim Garam is a member of Le Sserafim which is the new girl group. Even before their first MV came out, Kim Garam had been involved in bullying rumours. Since two to three days, alleged new victims are coming out detailing how she had an alleged unpleasant personality in her middle and high school days. This is what angry fans tweeted asking people to leave Kim Taehyung and Jennie alone... Also Read - Prithviraj vs Major vs Vikram, Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan and more upcoming theatrical box office clashes
Well, we can see that fans of both these idols are pretty upset. In the past, HYBE was quick to deny Kim Taehyung's dating rumors with Joanna Chun. The vocalist himself lashed out at the rumours in a cryptic manner. Let us see if the agency debunks this or does not give it any importance. Jennie has been linked to G-Dragon and KAI in the past. BTS has its comeback on June 10, 2022 and this is just too much drama. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer on a rampage; check out AMAZING Sunday figures
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.