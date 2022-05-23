BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie fans left fuming on social media over 'edited' pic? Here's what we know

Since night last, BTS and Blackpink fans are active on Twitter. This has happened after an unverified pic of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Kim Jennie was shared by an account. The person who later deleted the pic shared some clips of two people who kind of resembled Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie from Jeju Island. The pic upset fans of both the idols as it fuels unverified dating rumours. In fact, speculations kind of began on social media before fans started slamming the other group. Some pointed out that the pic was edited from In The Soop 2 where Taehyung had same hairdo and tee. Others said Blackpink's Jennie did not resemble the girl. In fact, the side profile of the two in the pic does not match that of Taehyung or Jennie. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch: Varun Dhawan silences journalist who questions Kiara Advani why she isn't married with this SAVAGE reply

In the middle of all this, Jennie fans slammed BTS and their fans for using Jennie as a diversionary tactic when HYBE was engulfed in the bullying scandal involving Kim Garam. ICYMI, Kim Garam is a member of Le Sserafim which is the new girl group. Even before their first MV came out, Kim Garam had been involved in bullying rumours. Since two to three days, alleged new victims are coming out detailing how she had an alleged unpleasant personality in her middle and high school days. This is what angry fans tweeted asking people to leave Kim Taehyung and Jennie alone...

stop focusing on jennie's fake scandal, if ure a smart person u would've known by now that they're using jennie to cover up garam's scandal & for the focus to b on HER. hybe, stop jeopardizing some1 elses' reputation jst to cover up garam's scandal #garamOUT — chlo (@ivjyeon) May 23, 2022

WTF. It was an anti accnt who posted it. not hybe. Why are people so quick into jumping the bandwagon into hating hybe???! Wtf — quinn⁷ ? (@purplecandych) May 23, 2022

Leave taehyung and jennie alone — jeje (@sen0party) May 23, 2022

For the first time Armys and Blinks are on the same side.

LEAVE BOTH OF THEM ALONE WTF!! LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE

LEAVE JENNIE ALONE

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

WE LOVE YOU JENNIE https://t.co/BtawP71ZTd — Pausali⁷06/10ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@_bts_lovergirl) May 23, 2022

Alleged dating pictures of Jennie and BTS V at Jeju Island leaked

https://t.co/TsAZJeC1eC pic.twitter.com/hMNQD1YgfE — Daily Naver (@dailynaver) May 22, 2022

The pic are Tae and Hobi in BTS in the soop ??? pic.twitter.com/OLz5j6Bsl2 — ❀✯???????-?????.ℙ?????❀✯ (@jiminnie724) May 22, 2022

the photo is just an edit, what's really in the photo is taehyung with jhope! pic.twitter.com/1q5EqG4em5 — vierthan (@Bangtanstn_) May 22, 2022

op has a point. imagine being THE kim taehyung and THE kim jennie you really think they'd be that open and slip up like that https://t.co/mPWPL6odp1 — r i e °✘ (@hyukaxi) May 23, 2022

why is hybe throwing their biggest money maker under the bus for a rookie ? knowing damn well if bts leave their company will go to shit. bang pd needs to pack everything up & take bts & txt outta there. LEAVE TAEHYUNG AND JENNIE ALONE — ?? (@01_hhb) May 23, 2022

Well, we can see that fans of both these idols are pretty upset. In the past, HYBE was quick to deny Kim Taehyung's dating rumors with Joanna Chun. The vocalist himself lashed out at the rumours in a cryptic manner. Let us see if the agency debunks this or does not give it any importance. Jennie has been linked to G-Dragon and KAI in the past. BTS has its comeback on June 10, 2022 and this is just too much drama.