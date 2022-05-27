BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie have been in the news recently for their dating rumours. While V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie haven't reacted to the rumors yet, Chosun quoted Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment. They said that they have nothing to say and they will inform if they have a different response to share. Now, their dating rumours are back again as V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie, who were on a break from social media, have returned on the same day. While V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram, Jennie also shared two photos of Blackpink. The timing of their posts is what has sparked their dating rumours again. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu and Anuj's romance by the beach will give butterflies to MaAn fans [VIEW PICS]

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with the US President on May 31. It's a huge thing for the BTS boys. A part of the statement read, that President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes. He signed into law the COVID-i9 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities."

It further read, "President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. Additional details to follow."

BTS leader RM shared a note which translated by the Instagram user, btsweverse_translation, read, "Well...That's what happened. I found that everything happens in my life. As it’s a good thing so I'll be back safely. The last time I travelled to America and I saw it from afar, um but now I get to go in. Not always, but I know everything you guys’ saying, And I'm listening and watching it, so I want to tell you please not to worry."