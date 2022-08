In the Soop Friendcation's last episode starring BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and the Wooga Squad members consisting of four popular South Korean celebrities dropped on Disney Plus Hotstar a couple of hours ago. And it was an emotional episode with the boys talking about the year that went by and how they'd like to spend their 2022. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung turned emotional late in the night while the rest of the Wooga Squad members - Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy comforted him with hugs and words. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung breaks down after an emotional moment; Wooga Squad pours love on him in the new Friendcation episode

In The Soop Friendcation last episode

In the last episode of In The Soop Friendcation featuring Taehyung, Peakboy, Wooshik, Seojoon and Hyungsik, we will see the boys making most of their last night in Goseong. They will finally go to the ice skating rink together. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will flaunt his balance act. Well, it seems he has gotten better after the Dynamite roller-skating video. Seojoon seems to enjoy skating on the rink too. Late in the night, the boys decide not to sleep. They sit down in a corner and talk till dawn. It seems In The Soop Friendcation will come to an end with drinks, food and lots of meaningful conversation. There would come a moment when Taehyung, Hyunsik, Wooshik, Seojoon and Peakboy will talk about when they can go together for such a trip again.

The Wooga Squad's bond will tug at your heartstrings. It will remind you of your BFFs/ Squad and make them miss harder. The boys - Seojoon, Wooshik, Peakboy, Hyungsik and Kim Taehyung will enjoy a scrumptious meal cooked by them all. Their conversations will be filled with laughter and emotions and it'll bring a smile to your face, ARMY. Watch the video here:

BTS on hiatus

Well, it is being said that BTS is on a hiatus but in reality, the boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are dropping a lot of content solo and some with units. ARMY is quite busy watching BTS rule hearts in the pop world. As far as BTS group activity is concerned, Run BTS is beginning from 16 August, every Tuesday again.