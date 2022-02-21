BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. Big Hit Music had announced Taetae's COVID positive result that had left ARMY worried about his health. Taehyung had been in quarantine ever since and recovering. Today, early morning, Taehyung gave a sweet update to ARMY who had all been worrying about his health for the last couple of days. Taehyunng posted a video on his Instagram handle and thanked everyone for being concerned. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung reveals he didn't receive any chocolates on Valentine's Day; ARMY want to send him truck load of sweets

The video that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung posted is a monochrome one. Taehyung loves monochrome pictures and videos, it seems. It had been some time since he had been active on Instagram. Tae bear shared a video and said, "Thank you for your concern/worries about my health. I'm all healed now thanks to youYou're sweet to worry, have a good day. (sic)" It was quite early in the morning that he posted the video. We see Taehyung listening to Rest by Jo-hyungjin.

While he was resting Taehyung had been checking out some posts and messages by BTS ARMYs on Weverse and had been responding to some of the messages. He had been thanking BTS ARMY for their concerns and asked them not to worry. An ARMY who was quarantining too had asked Taehyung for suggestions on what to do. The Permission To Dance and My Universe crooner revealed that he would watch movies, listen to music, contemplate and rest. When asked if he was sleeping well, the Gucci boys revealed that he had been sleeping for about 15 hours while he was recovering.

Before quarantining, Taehyung had teased ARMYs with some pictures from the studio. It seems the boys are working on music. Bangtan Boys will be holding an online concert in Seoul in March.