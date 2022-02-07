BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is quite a charmer. He has left everyone in awe of his personality, goofy charm apart from his baritone voice and singing skills. And Taehyung has admirers in everyone. Right from fellow artists to celebrities and professionals from different walks of life, Taehyung has fans in everyone. And a painter has found a muse in the BTS singer. South Korean singer by the name of Lee Dong Yeon had shared a picture of V's painting on her Instagram handle. It was inspired by an old photoshoot of Taehyung. The picture was uploaded last month, however, BTS ARMYs are making are go viral as you read this. Check out the picture here: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook loves getting inked and ARMY finds it HOT – check the meaning of some of his tattoos

Also Read - BTS’ Jimin discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 and appendicitis surgery; ‘So happy for him,’ says ARMY

ARMY cannot stop gushing over V aka Kim Taehyung and his visuals. Taehyung has often been an inspiration for artists in BTS ARMY or professionals. A lot of people have tried to capture V's stunning visuals in their own way. Be it fan arts or creative illustrations, Taehyung has been a muse for many. ARMY cannot stop gushing over V's visuals check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook-Suga's 'musical synergy is magical' says ARMY; #7FATES_CHAKHO trends as first part of Stay Alive hits the internet – read tweets

Omg taehyung became a muse for korean painter,Lee Dong-yeon and it was featured in an art exhibition in ulsan, korea and even newspaper wrote about it! With the theme “korea fantasy”. He’s indeed become every artist’s dream collab and muse. pic.twitter.com/WT7m56foQ8 — THV? (@Taehyungimpact) February 7, 2022

i'm guessing that not only does he inspire them (artists), but also Taehyung as a muse challenges them. you know how hard it is to recreate a masterpiece, and Taehyung's face is so perfect.. so to illustrate it just as perfectly, will be so satisfying — ??? ???'? (@HowToTaehyung) February 7, 2022

true for me, it takes me longer to balance out his features and finish a drawing of him that I will be happy with — DeiVinci (@DarleneTimbol) February 7, 2022

and I think this is taehyung too pic.twitter.com/HBzh0jCuLk — peachtan ⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ? (@dewwdee) February 7, 2022

I totally understood, he is my photography muse. My camera roll is full if Taehyung, my inspiration for portrait photography. — Toni_Garcia_7 (@7Toni) February 7, 2022

he is very inspiring to work into art and be the topic of an art piece — DeiVinci (@DarleneTimbol) February 7, 2022

That's why we call Taehyung's visual masterpiece — be happy♡ (@wiltingroxe) February 7, 2022

Taehyung is everyones fantasy. — vaneza ‘V is no.1’????? (@joyVwii) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, V, aka Taehyung, has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos online. He recently shared a video wherein he is seen playing the trumpet. The song that he is playing is Autumn Leaves by V's idol Chet Baker. He stylised the caption by changing Baker to Vaker. ARMY has been going crazy over his talent. He can play the violin, saxophone, trumpet, harmonica and more instruments. He surely has a talent and passion for musical instruments and music.

Taehyung had also grabbed headlines for his landscape pictures. A couple of days ago, he had shared a picture with Yeontan that went viral too.