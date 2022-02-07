BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is quite a charmer. He has left everyone in awe of his personality, goofy charm apart from his baritone voice and singing skills. And Taehyung has admirers in everyone. Right from fellow artists to celebrities and professionals from different walks of life, Taehyung has fans in everyone. And a painter has found a muse in the BTS singer. South Korean singer by the name of Lee Dong Yeon had shared a picture of V's painting on her Instagram handle. It was inspired by an old photoshoot of Taehyung. The picture was uploaded last month, however, BTS ARMYs are making are go viral as you read this. Check out the picture here: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook loves getting inked and ARMY finds it HOT – check the meaning of some of his tattoos
ARMY cannot stop gushing over V aka Kim Taehyung and his visuals. Taehyung has often been an inspiration for artists in BTS ARMY or professionals. A lot of people have tried to capture V's stunning visuals in their own way. Be it fan arts or creative illustrations, Taehyung has been a muse for many. ARMY cannot stop gushing over V's visuals check out their tweets here:
Meanwhile, V, aka Taehyung, has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos online. He recently shared a video wherein he is seen playing the trumpet. The song that he is playing is Autumn Leaves by V's idol Chet Baker. He stylised the caption by changing Baker to Vaker. ARMY has been going crazy over his talent. He can play the violin, saxophone, trumpet, harmonica and more instruments. He surely has a talent and passion for musical instruments and music.
Taehyung had also grabbed headlines for his landscape pictures. A couple of days ago, he had shared a picture with Yeontan that went viral too.
