In The Soop Friendcation's new episode was released featuring BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Peakboy, Park Hyunsik, Park Seojoon and Choi Woo Shik. Together, the five of them are known as the Wooga Squad members. In the latest episode of In The Soop Friendcation, we got to see Taetae aka Kim Taehyung breaking down. For weeks, the teaser featuring V breaking down and crying during one night had been aired as a part of In The Soop Friendcation teaser and it finally streamed a couple of hours ago.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's emotional breakdown

After spending an emotional night bonding with Park Seojoon, Park Hyungsik, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik and others, Kim Taehyung turned emotional. He had been crying quietly with his hand over his eyes. But the Wooga Squad members were quick to notice. They all pestered him till he answered why he turned emotional. Taehyung revealed that he's just sad. Park Hyunshik, who's been taking care of Taetae in the episodes and during the trip of In The Soop: Friendcation asked him why is he so sad. He said that he was making him sad too. The Run BTS and Yet To Come hitmaker revealed that he had a very regretful last year.

[trans]

WS : Are you crying,

TH : No

WS : are you crying, Taehyung

WS : Why are you crying all of a sudden?

TH: Turn off the camera flash.

HS : Taehyung, why are you making me so sad?

TH : It's just a very regretful last year... +

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/uSp2teRzFL — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) August 5, 2022

Wooga Squad cheers up Taehyung

Park Hyungsik, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seojoon all cheered Taehyung up. Peakboy assured him that the upcoming years would be great while Choi Woo Shik turned sentimental and said that the people born in Horse year have a huge and positive impact on the people born in Tiger year. He prayed that let all his energy be passed on to Taehyung. Aren't they such sweethearts? Taehyung was hugged, cuddled and showered with a lot of love and affection by his Sooga Squad members.

And now, the BTS ARMY is showering love on Taehyung writing him posts. “We Love You Taehyung” is one of the trends in Twitter Town.