BTS: Driving a Mustang with hair blowing in the wind, ‘hopeless romantic’ Kim Taehyung gifts ARMY a soulful love song filmed in Hawaii – watch video

BTS members have no chill especially after they have opened Instagram accounts. Everyday we are getting new updates. While RM is super active, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is keeping pace with the front-man. He has been asking fans if his pics match the Instagram vibes as it is called. In what can be called as a pre-Christmas gift, V has dropped a song for ARMY. It is a self-composed song. He made a casual video for the same while on his vacation in Hawaii. Yes, he was in the gorgeous islands for three to four days chilling with long drives and trips to the beach. In the video, we can see him driving a Ford Mustang and boy he is looking dreamy. Take a look at the video...

There is no title to the song. It starts with Travel With Me. Fans cannot get over the romantic lyrics. Some of the lines go like, "In the light, my guide, it's you I'm gonna [assess] my love...Just hold my hand The end is you and I, and clouds that disappear So hold on tight And in the air, I wanna show you a happiness And show you all my colors to you Just tell me you love me then I could give everything."

So cute kim taehyung prince ? ? ? ? ? I want to with you in this car — Eman Tahir(Muslim girl) (@foziafaheem6) December 10, 2021

Kim Taehyung has got me in tears with his lyrics. What a song. What a day. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/K5TskuNAQB — Claire1243태국 (@Claire_TK5670) December 10, 2021

Kim Taehyung please drop the mixtape https://t.co/9lHKZNo0Wa — ᴮᴱEman⁷ OT7 ? (@joonsfullmoon) December 10, 2021

?????? whoever has the privilege to make kim taehyung this madly happy and in love, please receive me sending so much love to u too ? so happy seeing him this happy i never knew it would affect me this much but yeah https://t.co/P3nNPZcjIH — tania⁷ (@euphoricgenius) December 10, 2021

KIM TAEHYUNG IS SO ROMANTIC pic.twitter.com/hrLeGdmUBM — aru⁷ (@flrtete) December 10, 2021

BTS is now on a break for till middle of January 2022. After that, there is the Grammy's. They have a concert lined up for Seoul in March 2022. V's solo mixtape is awaited by fans.