The last episode of In The Soop Friendcation featuring BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seojoon, Park Hyungsik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy dropped a couple of hours ago. BTS ARMY is still reeling with the fact that there won't be anymore In the Soop ft. Wooga Squad episode anymore. Having said that In The Soop Friendcation was a wholesome one. They had fun and some heart-filled conversation with each other. ARMY is going crazy over the Wooga squad going skating in the ice rink. And guess what ARMY, V still doesn't know how to skate. It was fun all in all. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's Mood 'Inner Self' Teaser sets fire to the internet; ARMY goes bonkers [Watch Video]

In the Soop Friendcation: Wooga Squad goes ice skating.

Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik are pros at ice skating and hence, they were quite at ease on the rink. Taehyung and Wooshik being the least experienced struggled a bit while Peakboy was a little better being a little more experienced than the two. It was fun to see them play on the ice rink, being kids and enjoying their free time to the fullest. They also began giving out solo performances on the ice rink, like some Disney Princes. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung chasing the Wooga Squad - Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik. Also Read - BTS: Jimin reveals THIS member is the best masseur amongst the Bangtan Boys – ARMY, can you guess?

ARMY cannot stop obsessing over Wooga Squad babying BTS V

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the maknae of the Wooga Squad. He is the youngest one of the five of them and hence, the rest of the hyungs dote on V like their little brother. They take care of him, pamper him and baby him all the time. Even when Taetae was fumbling around on the ice skating rink, the Wooga Squad members tried to hold their laughter and cheer on their little one. Check out the reactions of ARMYs to the same here: Also Read - Love BTS photo cards? Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin's pics have been sold for as much as above Rs 60K [View List]

Taehyung trying to catch everyone while ice skating..he's so adorable.

Mind you he's said he only did ice skating thrive. He's so good at picking up things fast!#IN_THE_SOOP #Friendcationep3 pic.twitter.com/NSeYFZnAeH — Taehyung Indiaˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹?by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) August 12, 2022

kim taehyung skating while looking so adorable and wooga squad cheering for him! taetae is really everyone's baby ? ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#WoogaInTheSoop #IN_THE_SOOP #FriendcationEp4 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/IPZnghYmNa — Brey⁷ || ?? ?? ( Rest ) (@btstaendard) August 12, 2022

Kim Taehyung trying to catch everyone while they’re skating is so adorable. Look at him !! ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#FriendcationEp4 #IN_THE_SOOP pic.twitter.com/RIkQnIJggv — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) August 12, 2022

Skating skills, transitions, performance, composition and interpretation of music... it's a 10 out of 10 ???? P.S. Thanks to the editors for the slow motion at the end. LOL ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#IN_THE_SOOP #FriendcationEp4pic.twitter.com/lAAtsPRFga — BTS V Canada  (@TaehyungCanada) August 12, 2022

wooshik and kim taehyung giggling and stumbling over each other while ice skating- so adorable, i can’t ?#kimtaehyung #btsv #in_the_soop

pic.twitter.com/yb4dWwxmGO — koshy⁷ ? (@taeskoshy) August 12, 2022

taehyung ice skating is the cutest thing EVER ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#FriendcationEp4 #IN_THE_SOOP pic.twitter.com/ABpjLHIC7z — BELBEL ◡̈ ~ ??? (@bangtanniexoxo) August 12, 2022

Wooga Squad's maknae Kim Taehyung, so excited to see him/them skating tonight and looking forward to Polaroid OST too! ? ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#FriendcationEp4 #IN_THE_SOOP pic.twitter.com/br7iJL6toM — KTH1 ? WOOGA FRIENDCATION (@kth1_coming) August 12, 2022

Can’t wait to see Taetae ice skating in the last episode of #IN_THE_SOOP ?pic.twitter.com/wN16tcCm4Z — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) August 6, 2022

They're all big kids at heart. ??

My heart is going to explode from the wholesomeness. ALWAYS WITH TAEHYUNG#FriendcationEp4 #IN_THE_SOOPpic.twitter.com/vslGRdrpzp — BTS V Canada  (@TaehyungCanada) August 12, 2022

Wooshik literally did a whole show with dramaticness and all ? my best actor my pro skater ?#FriendcationEp4 #IN_THE_SOOP pic.twitter.com/ygtKCbUPQZ — ᴢ (@damshikfeels) August 12, 2022

Now that In the Soop Friendcation has wrapped up, it's time to see what next Taehyung has to offer. His vlog has been out already which was also a lot of fun, delivering aesthetics as always. ARMYs are waiting for his solo album. V had revealed that he is working very hard on it and is in the making. Let's hope, he drops his solo album soon. In other news, Taehyung sang for Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg's Bad Decisions alongside Jimin, Jin and Jungkook.