BTS are the biggest K-pop sensation across the globe. However, you've got to admit that it was PSY who got you grooving first with his song Gangnam Style. And guess what? BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is also a huge fan of PSY. We came across an old video of V when he shared the stage with PSY and more K-pop idols like EXO, GOT7 and more. PSY was performing on his new release Daddy, it seems. And V who was on stage with all the other idols was that little extra kid who doesn't mind being extra. V flaunted his dance moves on PSY's Daddy. Even the New Face hitmaker was amused on seeing V's zealous energy on stage.

While singing and dancing, PSY gave his mic to V to sing. Taehyung sang a little but felt a little embarrassed to sing in front of the legend. He greeted everyone and handed over the mic back to PSY. And what next ensued was a visual feast. The K-pop idols followed PSY in performing the hook step of Daddy. Without having rehearsed together, they were so much in sync proving that they had been rehearsing before the mirror, like true fans for years. The synergy and energy on stage are commendable and a treat for all K-pop stans. Check out the video here:

Last year in September, PSY had shared a couple of photos of himself with V. Taehyung, the fanboy was seen hugging PSY in the pictures. PSY had captioned the pictures saying "me & v 1231 & 1230." The numbers are the birth dates of the two of them. While PSY was born on 31st December 1977, V was born on 30 December 1995. So, you see, there's more than music that has them connected.

Anyway, how did you like the video, ARMY? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.