BTS fans always look forward to the special year book Memories and it is no different this time. Memories of 2021 DVD has come out and fans are busy sharing clips. We got a lot of footage from the making of the dance video for Permission To Dance. They shot near an old airfield. In the video, we can see a couple of kids. ARMY will remember the scene where a couple of kids release purple balloons with Jimin and Kim Taehyung by their side. BTS fans are going aww over a video where BTS V aka Kim Taehyung hands a present to the kid. It seems he prepared a gift for the little one to praise him for his good work in the video.

We can see the kid saying Thank You Uncle to V. Jimin cannot control his laughter seeing that Kim Taehyung has become a Samchon (Uncle) now from an oppa or hyung. It is so relatable. The kid is the son of Lumpens who has directed all the videos of BTS.

Not Jimin losing his mind bc they called Tae uncle. I understand the feeling? https://t.co/9rC6m20PzU — Hanam⁷?? (@Hanam951) August 20, 2022

jimin melting at the mention of uncle me too pic.twitter.com/9fqwiUd9mL — laura⁷ (@soothingtae) August 20, 2022

jimin having an existential crisis about being called uncle ??? pic.twitter.com/t74hFvUtse — єℓℓα⁷ ? (slow) (@kimtxhyngvie) August 20, 2022

The way Jimin was stunned by "uncle" ???? so adorable ? — ˢᵃᵇᶻ °.• ⁷ ? ⁰⁷.¹⁵ ♩!т♭ I ⁰⁸.⁰⁵ ?? (@7lovelies) August 20, 2022

Uncle jimin and V?????????????? — ??ℎ?????♥︎ (@purple7btterfly) August 20, 2022

The kid has caught the attention of ARMYs. There is a video where we can see Jungkook picking him up and walking. Fans went gaga over the cute dad avatar of the Golden Maknae. The little fellow is surely living his best life.

If jungkook become dad he will bring his kid to school like this ?pic.twitter.com/aYaHTQkZS9 — ユキ❄️유키?PROOF? (@SceneryBegin123) August 20, 2022

this clip of jungkook carrying the kid is the most precious thing ever, pls this is so cute? @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/EsmOa4xZdC — Ari♡ (@Ari29407997) August 20, 2022

BTS and their moments with kids have a separate fan base in themselves. The maknae line loves kids immensely. Jungkook, Kim Taehyung and Jimin enjoy being around children. BTS V also said he wants 3 to 5 kids of his own.