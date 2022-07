BTS V aka Kim Taehyung took Instagram and social media by storm last night. He dropped a couple of stories on his Instagram handle. The handsome 'world star' and member of BTS aka Bangtan Boys had been listening to his hyung and fellow bandmates' solo album songs. Kim Taehyung aka Taetae was listening J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's Arson, = (Equal Sign), STOP and Safety Zone from Jack in the Box. BTS V aka Taehyung's Instagram stories are going viral. Also Read - BTS In The Soop Friendcation: Park Seo-joon gives Kim Taehyung aka V a perfect nickname; does ARMY approve of it? KNOW HERE

Kim Taehyung grooves on J-Hope's Arson and more

In all of his Instagram stories, Taehyung has applied filters. The first one is the Inferno filter which goes superbly well with J-Hope's Arson. The lyrics 'I burned it all', "Let's burn," match with the filter. It's a classic Tae move. While listening to = (Equal Sign) Taehyung applied a toonface filter. There were a lot of expressions on his toonface filter, too. He bobbed his head while grooving to the track. Taehyung applied an Ed Dog filter as he listened to STOP by J-Hope. And last but not the least, he dropped a picture of J-Hope track Safety Zone with a teary-eyed emoticon.

J-Hope REACTS to Taehyung's Instagram stories

J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek reacted to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram story of grooving to Arson. J-Hope reshared V's story on his Instagram stories and wrote, "TAE, burned it all." Hobi also dropped a lot of laughing emoticons alongside the story.

BTS V and J-hope solo projects

Well, BTS is on a hiatus right now. They are focusing on their solo projects and taking a break from hectic schedules. A lot of solo BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – contents are dropping. Now that J-Hope’s Jack in the Box has been released, he is heading for the Lollapalooza where he will be headlining the event alongside various pop musicians. J-Hope jetted off to the Chicago and was spotted at the Incheon International airport a couple of hours ago. On the other hand, V aka Kim Taehyung’s In the Soop Friendcation’s first episode with Wooga squad – Peakboy, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik dropped on Friday. He is reportedly working on his solo album.