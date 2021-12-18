The K-pop group BTS are known for having deep interaction with their fans. From revealing their smallest secrets to making ARMY a part of their intimate conversations, the Bangton Boys never fail to mesmerise fans with their small gestures. And BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung again proved that they never take their fans for granted. The handsome hunk was seen giving relationship advice to a fan who wanted to breakup with boyfriend. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and Jin make drinking plans on Christmas Eve; their adorable Instagram conversation makes ARMY label them the 'cutest' – view post and comments

Kim was seen going through a bunch of fan posts on Weverse in the wee hours on Saturday. He came across a post where a fan had asked him if they should breakup. "I feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? I like him so much, I think about him all day,” the fan reached out to V for an advice. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and ARMY welcome RM back from his vacay – deets inside

V took a note of it and advised the fan against the decision. While drawing parallels with his food, V replied, "If you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end? Think about how you feel. I’m done eating, so I don’t have lingering regrets for my food.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone or BTS V – whose vibes did you like more in this Celine Shirt? Vote Now

Looking at the interaction, fans were left in awe with V for his relationship advice and how smoothly he conveyed his message like a therapist. "Taehyung explains everything so smoothly and calmly.. How come a perfect person like him exists?? He is army's therapist Loudly crying faceBlue heart Army's bestie..army's comfort person.. And everything!!" one user wrote.

Another user commented, "This end could be far or near. like a mirage which will disappear when you try to get closer. one way out of this feeling is to talk it out. I like his analogy. The desire of food disappears when you've eaten it." Followed by another user who wrote, "That's some beautiful n relatable eg (give me food reference any day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat).

And yes, if u still have feelings for someone, maybe give it another shot. Irrespective of the result (win or lose), atleast u know u gave ur absolute best... U can finally move forward!"

op: i feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? i like him sm i think about him all day.. taehyung: if you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end?

think about how you feel.

i’m done eating, so i don’t have lingering regrets for my food pic.twitter.com/ptVUkpPKQO — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 18, 2021

Taehyung explains everything so smoothly and calmly.. How come a perfect person like him exists??

He is army's therapist ??

Army's bestie..army's comfort person.. And everything!! pic.twitter.com/OSI6ZNbzXE — V⁷?Taecember?? (@V_myscenery1230) December 18, 2021

this end could be far or near. like a mirage which will disappear when you try to get closer. one way out of this feeling is to talk it out. I like his analogy. The desire of food disappears when you've eaten it. pic.twitter.com/HTWLoYSPcW — half face. half skull. (@untamedbluegrey) December 18, 2021

That's some beautiful n relatable eg (give me food reference any day ??).

And yes, if u still have feelings for someone, maybe give it another shot. Irrespective of the result (win or lose), atleast u know u gave ur absolute best... U can finally move forward! — Liz⁷ ? Happy Holidays - whose BTS? ?? (@Ot7Liz) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile, V has now become the fastest band member to break the records and reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. He made his debut on social media on December 6 and instantly raked up followers like no one else before.

His record-breaking streak didn't end here. He also surpassed the 10 million followers mark on Instagram in just 4 hours and 52 minutes, when he decided to make his individual account public for the first time.

While Kim Taehyung was the first one to break all records, his other band members have also surpassed over 20 million followers each. V has now surpassed 25 million mark on Instagram within a week.