BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung 'jealous' of those familiar with Matt Maltese's songs before him; ARMY comes to the rescue with recommendations

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just discovered English singer-songwriter, Matt Maltese. He shared his favourite song by the artist and said that he is jealous of people who knew him already. ARMY who has been listening to Matt Maltese for years have come to his rescue with recommendations.