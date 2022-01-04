BTS V aka Kim Taehyung hsa taken social media by a storm again. The Secret Weapon on BTS is known for sharing recommendations of music, musicians and more on Instagram and other apps. Ever since V and the rest of the BTS members have joined Instagram, they have been exploring the app a lot. A couple of hours ago, the Christmas Tree singer shared a song on his Instagram stories. It is Less and Less by Matt Maltese, the English singer-songwriter. It seems V just explored his music recently. He captioned the story post saying, "I'm jealous of someone who knew you early." Check out the story here: Also Read - BTS' Jin SHOCKED after his pajamas get sold at EYE-POPPING price; ARMY says let JinHit Entertainment take over – view tweets

ive been listening to matt maltese for 4.5 years so taehyung is now officially jealous of me ? — Roma⁷?️‍? (@fireworks_myg) January 4, 2022

TAEHYUNG LISTENING TO MATT MALTESE. ITS HAPPENING GUYS — eva⁷ (@svgacore) January 4, 2022

I Was Listening To Matt Maltese Songs Earlier And Didnt Know That I Fell Asleep. His Songs Such A Warm Vibe, I Like It. Thanks To Taehyung, I Can Listen To His Songs Too. — 설인 ? - I Need Vitamin Jin (@YTHWLBB24) January 4, 2022

Taehyung likes matt maltese omg the perfect music taste for the perfect man — sam⁷ (@Tokyoong1) January 4, 2022

Etta James y Matt Maltese, en mi cabeza Taehyung y yo somos besties pic.twitter.com/U0hQQbr6xk — ashanty (@ashtrecee) January 4, 2022

Taehyung listening to Matt Maltese ?

1 of my favourite singers

his songs are heavily melancholic & has an unfamiliar nostalgia. It'll be weird to say tht his vocal reminds me blending of Taekook's voice, even though the 3 men have 3 different ranges :/#taekook #vkook #kookv pic.twitter.com/V6U4mje61m — Viola? (@GCF0fVante) January 4, 2022

so what if taehyung does a matt maltese cover?? i don't think i'll be the same when that happens — adie⁷ is trying (Taylor's Version) (@bananamilkami) January 4, 2022

ive posted matt maltese songs on weverse hoping taehyung would notice it bc i knew he would like his music and now hes on his story saying he wish he knew him earlier pic.twitter.com/eFkPfmeduL — ?(123/180) (@Iuvsaki) January 4, 2022

ok taehyung... now listen to my favorite matt maltese song ? pic.twitter.com/cK8EpayusV — ☆ (@endlesslykv) January 4, 2022

Taehyung makes me listen to Matt Maltese again after soooo long... hehe ☺https://t.co/tccr1UqJmH — lulu⁷ ? (@blossomingmint) January 4, 2022

been listening to matt maltese on YT since "when the world caves in" became famous on tiktok and this song "less and less" was one of my fave from him. taehyung i really love your music taste! ? https://t.co/aBgs2DYk4d — ✿ jheng ???? | (@jhengkook) January 4, 2022

NO FUCKING WAY. I FUCKING LOVE MATT MALTESE. OH MY GOD TAEHYUNG. SORRY IT’S JUST THAT THE KIM TAEHYUNG AND I HAVE THE SAME MUSIC TASTE pic.twitter.com/Y4GYkJPwuK — emma ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@emtaev) January 4, 2022

i will never ever ever shut up about this btw i have wanted taehyung to listen to and cover matt maltese's music for YEARS. years — ? (@planetaery) January 4, 2022

BTS V has a taste for classic and jazz music. And he loves to explore music time and again. He would share his recommendations in tweets, on Weverse earlier. And now, Instagram has become Taehyung's new favourite place to share his song recommendations. In his latest interview with GQ magazine, the Butter and My Universe singer had said that Classic songs won't ever go out of style. "They always go round and round." He had said. Talking about his love for classics and jazz music, the Permission To Dance singer posted a picture of his jazz collection too. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, recently, V broke the record of being the fastest individual to have clocked 30 million users on Instagram beating loads of popular artists.