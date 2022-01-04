BTS V aka Kim Taehyung hsa taken social media by a storm again. The Secret Weapon on BTS is known for sharing recommendations of music, musicians and more on Instagram and other apps. Ever since V and the rest of the BTS members have joined Instagram, they have been exploring the app a lot. A couple of hours ago, the Christmas Tree singer shared a song on his Instagram stories. It is Less and Less by Matt Maltese, the English singer-songwriter. It seems V just explored his music recently. He captioned the story post saying, "I'm jealous of someone who knew you early." Check out the story here: Also Read - BTS' Jin SHOCKED after his pajamas get sold at EYE-POPPING price; ARMY says let JinHit Entertainment take over – view tweets
BTS V has a taste for classic and jazz music. And he loves to explore music time and again. He would share his recommendations in tweets, on Weverse earlier. And now, Instagram has become Taehyung's new favourite place to share his song recommendations. In his latest interview with GQ magazine, the Butter and My Universe singer had said that Classic songs won't ever go out of style. "They always go round and round." He had said. Talking about his love for classics and jazz music, the Permission To Dance singer posted a picture of his jazz collection too. Check it out below:
Meanwhile, recently, V broke the record of being the fastest individual to have clocked 30 million users on Instagram beating loads of popular artists.
