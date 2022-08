BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has jetted off to the US for a schedule. BTS' baritone singer was snapped at Seoul's Incheon International airport leaving. K-media and ARMY had been waiting for Taehyung's arrival at the Incheon airport. V aka Taehyung was smartly dressed in the most comfortable clothes. His demeanor at the airport was also very adorable and left ARMYs gushing over him. Naturally, 'HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG,' has been trending on Twitter. Moreover, Taehyung also dropped a very cutesy video for the BTS ARMY on his Instagram handle. Also Read - BTS: What if Bangtan Boys feature on The Kapil Sharma Show? Watch this goofy ARMY-made edit

V is currently the top trend in Hollywood News. The Run BTS singer Kim Taehyung was seen in brown trousers and a striped tee. He carried a brown tote with him. Though Taehyung had a mask on, his smile, his surprise and his happiness while greeting ARMYs gathered and the media persons were quite evident. He laughed while posing for pictures and his smile reached his eyes, popping out his Taetae charm. He waved at the ARMYs, bowed at the officials and also flashed his signature V style in front of the camera. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's video from Memories of 2021 is going VIRAL; ARMY's link it to Jungkook – here's why

Taehyung shares a goofy video, ARMY's reaction

After a long time, Taehyung took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video story. BTS V is seen sitting in the lounge before boarding the plane. He dropped the hint of his location in the song on his Instagram story. V is going to New York. ARMY has been sharing his videos and pictures and crushing hard, as always. They have wished him a safe flight as well. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's adorable moments with kids and dogs from Memories of 2021 DVD will make you go aww [Watch Videos]

Meanwhile, speculations are rife over his US schedule. Some ARMY banter suggests that Kim Taehyung is going to New York for a photoshoot. Some have called it a personal schedule. Some have wished him a safe trip. Ever since BTS announced a hiatus, their overseas schedule has always prompted the thought of their solo projects. Let's wait and watch ARMY.