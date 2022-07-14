BTS V aka Kim Taehyung joins ranks of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo and more in the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list

Now this is huge! K-pop boy band BTS is pretty popular, we know that. But here comes a success story that talks about the popularity of an individual star of the band. We are talking about Kim Taehyung who goes by the stage name V. We all know that every band member has an ardent fan following and well, Kim Taehyung is among the most prominent ones. He has become the only Asian Celebrity among the top 10 Instagrammers influencers list. Yes, that's true! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Abhinav Shukla reveals the REAL reason why Rubina Dilaik is being voted for elimination from the show every time
BTS member V is the only Asian celebrity on this list that has stars like Kim Kardashian, Cristian Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and others. He is ranked on the 9th position. Selena Gomez is next to him on 10th position.
How BTS ARMY reacted to Kim's achievement
Of course, his fans are over the moon with this achievement of V. Currently, V has more than 46 million followers on Instagram. Fans are calling him Mega Influencer and a history maker.
BTS' V sure is a history maker, isn't it? The band is on fire and so are the members. Keep going!
