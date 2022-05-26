BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. BTS ARMY y'all will know about the alleged link up between V and BLACKPINK's Jennie. Fans were anticipating a reaction from the Christmas Tree singer, however, it seems V is not bothered by the news and reports that are surfacing about him all over the media. And amidst all of this, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has made a comeback on IG. Also Read - Aryan Khan makes a silent entry at Karan Johar's birthday bash; netizens mock him, 'If Money Can't Buy Happiness had a face'

Taehyung ends IG draught

V aka Kim Taehyung had been away from social media and other platforms. It was like BTS dropping the album date and vanishing altogether. V had last posted on May 2nd. He had been interacting with his colleague's and friends' posts. Fans had been missing Taetae a lot lately. Especially ever since the rumours surfaced. However, he recently posted an image from Map of the Soul: 7's concept photoshoot 2. Check out the post here:

Taehyung interacts with an ARMY

Not just Instagram, but the Permission to Dance singer also ended the Weverse draught. He responded to an ARMY who said they missed him. He shared a boy waving emoticon with a Red heart. Check it out here:

BTS UPCOMING FOCUS

BTS is gearing up for their anthology album Proof. It will have three CDs with other goodies. There are five new songs that BTS are dropping too. The first two CDs include one new song each, and the last CD, which includes a lot of demo tracks, has three new tracks by BTS. The names of the new BTS tracks are Young Love, Quotation Mark, For Youth, Run BTS OST, and Yet To Come. The track list includes assorted tracks of BTS from each era and album they released in the last nine years. BTS Proof is dropping on 10 June 2022. Meanwhile, BTS are likely to announce Festa by the end of the most, if the tradition is to go by and Twitter reactions.