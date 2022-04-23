BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung on par with Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner as a social media influencer? Audit reveals the STAGGERING amount he can make per post

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has crossed 40 million followers on Instagram. It is 40.1 million to be precise. He reached this figure in little over four months, which roughly means that he got 10 million followers per month after becoming the fastest celeb to reach that milestone after opening an account. None of the BTS members have done any brand promotion so far on their Instagram account. But as per a social media survey, Kim Taehyung could be one of the top most paid influencers if he ever decided to endorse anything on his account. They have placed him on par with the likes of Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. Also Read - Animal LEAKED Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna spotted in traditional avatar – Watch

The audit said that he could command USD 768,000 per post on Instagram. This is around Rs six crores per Instagram post. Beyonce has 252 million followers on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has 331 million while Selena Gomez has 314 million followers. They have a high engagement ratio. The other celebs in the list are Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi and others. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the highest followed male Korean celeb on social media. He should overtake members of Blackpink in some months if it happens in this rate. Also Read - Mangta Hai Kya: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari rules the dance floor with her moves in the new song [Watch Video]

? | INFO? De acordo com o Social Media Auditor, Kim Taehyung pode receber 768 mil dólares por postagem no Instagram, o que o torna um dos influenciadores mais bem pagos junto com Messi, Kylie, Beyoncé e etc.@BTS_twt | ©dailytaepraise pic.twitter.com/iaRzZJZPpq — PDBTS | Em recrutamento (@BTSPROFETA) April 20, 2022

[INFO] Según Social Media Auditor, a Kim Taehyung se le puede pagar 768K$ por publicación en Instagram, lo que lo convierte en uno de los influencers mejor pagados junto con Messi, Kylie, Beyoncé Etc...@BTS_twt ©dailytaepraise ~??????? pic.twitter.com/BPcSacFAZz — BANGTAN EN LATINO⁷  (@ExercitusInvict) April 20, 2022

—? | Según Social Media Auditor #V gana aproximadamente $768,000 por publicación de Instagram siendo uno de los influencers mejor pagados junto con Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez y otros ?? ©TaehyungBrasil | #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HNnguBLA8K — Araceli ᥫ᭡ ⁷ ⁶₁₃ | BTS IS COMING ✨ (@Arakookie_97) April 21, 2022

BTS is supposed to make a comeback soon in June 2022 with a new album. The boys are now preparing for the comeback. As per rumours, they might fly back to the US for the Billboard Music Awards 2022. Kim Taehyung's solo mixtape is also very much anticipated. Fans of BTS have lots to look forward to from BTS as a group and solo projects too. Also Read - Amid Will Smith-Jada Pinkett divorce rumours, King Richard star visits India; netizens say, ‘Oscar se to ban kar diya ab filmfare me bhi ban hoga’ [PICS]