BTS V aka Kim Taehyung REVEALS he hardly ever walks and just stays in bed after his leg injury

K-pop superband BTS' member V had injured his leg and performed sitting on a chair for the band's virtual gig, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage. Kim Taehyung experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. Though it's been 2 months, V revealed that he is still healing and wants to get back to his old state.

"I want to get treatment quickly and return to my old state. That way, if I do a concert like that, I think it will end in a good mood, and if I'm not in good shape even in the US, I think I'll cry a lot," BTS V told GQ in his recent interview.

It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being. As a result, V had taken part in the performance while seated and without choreography.

Taehyung sounded like he was having a lot of regret. When asked about the same, he replied, "Yes. Because of my legs, when I sat on the sofa and performed the concert, the emotion I felt was, 'Wow, if I was offline, I would have cried my heart out in front of the ARMYs'. So now I hardly ever walk. When I get home, I just stay in bed."

While V is known King of Communication Kim Taehyung, he said that he isn't able to interact with his fans online as often as before. "But I was so desperate that I thought that I could live and breathe without it. The fans missed it so much, but they couldn't. It's the only thing I can talk to, so I think I wanted to make time with the ARMYs even with that," he added.

Recently, V was seen giving relationship advice to a fan who wanted to breakup with boyfriend. He was going through a bunch of fan posts on Weverse in the wee hours on Saturday. He came across a post where a fan had asked him if they should breakup. "I feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? I like him so much, I think about him all day,” the fan reached out to V for an advice.

V took a note of it and advised the fan against the decision. While drawing parallels with his food, V replied, "If you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end? Think about how you feel. I’m done eating, so I don’t have lingering regrets for my food.” Looking at the interaction, fans were left in awe with V for his relationship advice and how smoothly he conveyed his message like a therapist.

Meanwhile, V has now become the fastest band member to break the records and reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. He made his debut on social media on December 6 and instantly raked up followers like no one else before. V has now surpassed 25 million mark on Instagram within a week.